Days Of Our Lives Star Nearly Had Legs Amputated Due To COVID-19

It is unclear whether or not or not Judi Evans shall be returning to Days of Our Lives as Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis sooner or later. After months of hypothesis fueled by a flash-forward sequence revealing Adrienne’s loss of life, her character was absolutely killed off again in January as the results of one other character’s drunk driving. Much like a state of affairs that went down just a few years in the past, the way forward for the cleaning soap opera itself was additionally in jeopardy final yr, because it wasn’t clear whether or not or not it could proceed after forged members’ contracts have been cancelled. It did get a renewal for Season 56, however keep tuned to see how lengthy that streak will proceed.