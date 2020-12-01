Daytime Emmys and Other NATAS Award Ceremonies Remain Virtual in 2021

The Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences plans to maintain with an all-virtual roster of awards — together with the Daytime Emmys — in 2021.

The New York-based org made the announcement on Tuesday morning, which impacts the Sports activities Emmy Awards, the Information & Documentary Emmys and the Expertise & Engineering Emmys in addition to the Daytime Emmys. The West Coast-based Tv Academy, which oversees the Primetime Emmys, hasn’t revealed its plans but for 2021.

“The present timetables articulated by producers challenge mass availability of vaccinations for the complete U.S. inhabitants by mid-summer 2021, probably allowing a return to extra conventional in-person ceremonies later in the autumn,” mentioned NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp. “Nonetheless, we have now decided that delaying our 2021 occasions to probably enable for a compressed calendar of in-person Emmy ceremonies late in the yr would end result in unacceptable delays to our awards cycle for 2022.”

The Daytime Emmys are anticipated to happen in digital ceremonies in June and July 2021. Sharp mentioned the org is contemplating two- and three-night codecs, “throughout any mixture of currently-considered dates: Friday June 25, Saturday July 17, Sunday July 18.”

Sharp mentioned he believed that by sticking with a digital 2021 calendar, that ought to enable NATAS to be “best-positioned to return to a full, on-time, conventional schedule of in-person ceremonies in 2022.”

Right here is NATAS’ calendar for its main 2021 awards:

forty second Annual Sports activities Emmy Awards

Name for Entries: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Closing Entry Deadline: Monday, February 15, 2021

Nominations Introduced: Finish of April 2021

Virtual Ceremony: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

forty eighth Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Name for Entries: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Closing Entry Deadline: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Nominations Introduced: Might/June 2021

Virtual Ceremonies: June/July 2021

(Contemplating two- and three-night codecs, throughout any mixture

of currently-considered dates: F 6/25/21, Sa 7/17/21, Su 7/18/21.)

forty second Annual Information & Documentary Emmy Awards

Name for Entries: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Closing Entry Deadline: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Nominations Introduced: Finish of July 2021

Virtual Ceremonies:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 (Information Classes)

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 (Documentary Classes)

72nd Annual Expertise & Engineering Emmy Awards

Recipients Introduced: January 2021

Virtual Ceremony: Recognition all year long,

with a particular program through the NAB Present, Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sharp hinted to Selection final month, in a joint summit along with his Tv Academy counterpart Maury McIntyre, that sustaining digital occasions in 2021 was doubtless. Particularly, the Daytime Emmys falls mid-year, when a vaccine isn’t anticipated to be extensively out there simply but.

“I believe you’ll in all probability see much more carryover of some issues from 2021, attempting to get again to somewhat little bit of regular no less than on competitors calendar stuff, and have no less than some extent of digital occasions that permits us to do some components of our enterprise in the early a part of the yr,” he mentioned on the time.

In the meantime, the Tv Academy is anticipated to disclose its 2021 calendar in the approaching weeks. “The 2 quick questions for us actually is what’s the eligibility interval, will that change, and what’s going to go on for FYC campaigning,” McIntyre mentioned on the time. “There’s no present plan to vary eligibility however we’re going to maintain watching what’s occurring and how rapidly reveals come again. We’ll consider whether or not it is smart to maintain the eligibility interval precisely as it’s imagined to be. [As for] the FYC marketing campaign, I simply merely don’t see that anybody goes to be in a place to have the ability to pull massive crowds collectively in Los Angeles, no matter the place we’re with the vaccine. Throughout the subsequent month or two, we’ll come out with a choice in phrases of how we see the official FYC marketing campaign season working in order that it’s honest for everybody.”

Right here is the complete letter from Sharp:

To Our Emmy® Group —

We on the Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences stand in awe of and gratitude on your resilience in the face of what has been — and continues to be — one of the difficult instances in the historical past of the tv trade. This terrible pandemic has taken from us cherished mates and family members, left many extra with out significant revenue, and ceaselessly remodeled how we take into consideration our workplaces and public gatherings.

Like lots of you, we starvation for a return to some semblance of normalcy. The most recent information on a number of vaccines nearing approval is promising. For NATAS, it’s an encouraging signal that the last word “regular” — a return to in-person ceremonies — could also be on the horizon.

The present timetables articulated by producers challenge mass availability of vaccinations for the complete U.S. inhabitants by mid-summer 2021, probably allowing a return to extra conventional in-person ceremonies later in the autumn. Nonetheless, we have now decided that delaying our 2021 occasions to probably enable for a compressed calendar of in-person Emmy® ceremonies late in the yr would end result in unacceptable delays to our awards cycle for 2022.

As an alternative, we have now determined to stay “digital” in the format of our ceremonies for 2021 whereas counting on a considerably pre-COVID awards calendar. In so doing, we consider we will probably be best-positioned to return to a full, on-time, conventional schedule of in-person ceremonies in 2022.

Keep tuned for added emails with extra particulars on your particular competitors, together with full guidelines and class descriptions, early deadlines, entry charges, and different info.

Regardless of being born of unintended necessity, our 2020 ceremonies proved to be amongst our greatest. We hope to construct on this artistic success in making the 2021 digital gatherings much more inclusive and participating celebrations of excellence. Looking forward to 2022, we’ve already began reserving venues and can’t wait to welcome you again in particular person!

Thanks for all of your ongoing help of the Emmy® Awards and for the continuity and consolation you present our shared tv viewers in this difficult time. Keep secure, take care, and sustain the wonderful work.

Greatest needs,

Adam Sharp

President & CEO

The Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences, Inc.