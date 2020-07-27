Daytime Emmys Announce Children, Animation, Lifestyle Awards for 2020

The Daytime Emmys accomplished its third and ultimate pandemic-delayed ceremony on Sunday evening, with Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Netflix all touchdown six wins within the varied kids’s, way of life and animation awards handed out, whereas Disney Channel and sister community Disney Junior mixed for a complete of 9 wins.

Among the many high winners had been Disney Junior’s “Elena of Avalor,” Disney Channel’s “Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey,” and HBO’s “Sesame Road” and “Sesame Road’s 50th Anniversary Celebration,” all of which every received three awards.

Amongst particular person wins, Mike Rowe (“Returning the Favor” was named excellent host for a daytime program; Giada De Laurentiis (“Giada Entertains”) was named excellent culinary host; and Tamron Corridor (“Tamron Corridor”) was chosen as excellent informative speak present host.

Then there’s the case of Alan Menken, who received the excellent authentic tune in a kids’s, younger grownup or animated program Emmy for “Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey” as composer (together with lyricist Glenn Slater). Menken was already just about EGOT winner, having beforehand earned an honorary Primetime Emmy award. However this makes it official, having now received an Emmy in competitors, to associate with his Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony.

NATAS had cut up this yr’s Daytime Emmysinto three completely different occasions this yr; the primary one, which targeted on key cleaning soap opera, recreation present and speak present classes, aired as a distant telecast on CBS final month, hosted by the celebrities of “The Speak.” The second, specializing in digital dramas, aired as a dwell stream final Sunday. “The Actual” co-host Loni Love hosted this yr’s third Daytime Emmy ceremony on Sunday. This was a part of a shakeup attributable to the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, because the three Daytime Emmy exhibits had been initially scheduled to happen in Pasadena, Calif., from June 12 to 14.

Along with Love, further presenters that appeared included Izabella Alvarez (Nickelodeon’s “The Loud Home” and “The Casagrandes”), Tabitha Brown (Actress and Vegan Foodie), Josh Dela Cruz (Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues & You!”), Quintessa Swindell (Netflix’s “Trinkets”) and Andrew Zimmern (“The Zimmern Record”).

Listed here are this yr’s ultimate winners:

Excellent Preschool Youngsters’s Sequence

“Sesame Road” (HBO)

Excellent Youngsters’s or Household Viewing Program

“Ghostwriter” (Apple TV Plus)

Excellent Younger Grownup Program

“Trinkets” (Netflix)

Excellent Quick Format Youngsters’s Program

“Sesame Road in Communities: Meet Salia” (YouTube.com)

Excellent Preschool Youngsters’s Animated Sequence

Ask the StoryBots (Netflix)

Excellent Youngsters’s Animated Sequence

“The Dragon Prince” (Netflix)

Excellent Particular Class Animated Program

“The Final Children on Earth” (Netflix)

Excellent Instructional or Informational Sequence

“Might You Survive the Films?” (YouTube Originals)

Excellent Lifestyle Sequence

“George to the Rescue” (NBC)

Excellent Journey and Journey Program

“The Zimmern Record” (Journey Channel)

Excellent Particular Class Sequence

“The Day I Picked My Mother and father” (A&E)

Excellent Particular Class – Quick Format Daytime Program

“The Courageous” (Nice Large Story)

Excellent Principal Efficiency in a Daytime Program

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music, “Sesame Road’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (HBO)

Excellent Restricted Efficiency in a Daytime Program

Invoice Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson, “Dino Dana” (Amazon Prime Video)

Excellent Performer in an Animated Program



Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Excellent Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef, “Muppet Infants” (Disney Junior)

Excellent Host for a Daytime Program

Mike Rowe, Host, “Returning the Favor” (Fb Watch)

Excellent Writing for a Particular Class Sequence

“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” (CBS): Jim Lichtenstein, Stephanie Himango, John Murphy, Norma Rubio, Alie Ward

Excellent Directing for a Youngsters’s or Younger Grownup Program

“Sesame Road” (HBO): Ken Diego, Rick Fernandes, Shannon Flynn, Benjamin Lehmann, Jack Jameson, Linda Mendoza, Liliana Olszewski, Scott Preston, Matt Vogel

Excellent Unique Track in a Youngsters’s, Younger Grownup or Animated Program

“Ready within the Wings” from “Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey” (Disney Channel): Alan Menken, Glenn Slater

Excellent Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

“Jeopardy!” (Syndicated)

Excellent Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada Entertains” (Meals Community)

Excellent Informative Speak Present Host

Tamron Corridor, “Tamron Corridor” (Syndicated)

Excellent Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Elena of Avalor” (Disney Junior): Craig Gerber, Silvia Olivas, Kate Kondell, Tom Rogers, Rachel Ruderman, Cam Baity

Excellent Writing for an Animated Program

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey” (Disney Channel): Jase Ricci, Ricky Roxburgh

Excellent Writing for a Youngsters’s or Younger Grownup Program

“Trinkets” (Netflix): Amy Andelson, Stephanie Coggins, Linda Gase, Emily Meyer, Jess Meyer, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Matt Shire

Excellent Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Tumble Leaf” (Amazon Prime Video): Drew Hodges, Michael Granberry, Dan MacKenzie

Excellent Directing for an Animated Program

“Disney Mickey Mouse” (Disney Channel): Eddie Trigueros

Excellent Directing for a Single Digital camera Daytime Program

“Giada in Italy Capri” (Meals Community): Anne Fox