Daytime Emmys Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts and Sciences will postpone the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been scheduled for June.

“Given our issues over the COVID-19 pandemic, we now have determined that we’ll not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June,” NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly mentioned in a press release. “As there are such a lot of unknowns proper now with the move of data altering on a every day, virtually hourly, foundation, it could merely be irresponsible to maneuver ahead with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime tv presently.”

This resolution comes simply days after the org determined to postpone each its annual Expertise & Engineering Emmy Awards (on the NAB Conference in Las Vegas) and its Sports activities Emmy Awards (at Jazz at Lincoln Middle in New York Metropolis) resulting from coronavirus issues.

Given current reviews that the pandemic is extra widespread and can nonetheless be a priority for a number of months, NATAS president and CEP Adam Sharp instructed Selection that “it didn’t appear accountable to decide to a three-night, 1,000-person-per-night occasion in June.”

Mentioned Sharp in a press release: “These have been extraordinarily troublesome selections to make, however on the finish of the day the well being and security of our occasion attendees and workers should stay our paramount concern. We’re carefully monitoring public heath authorities’ steering, searching for suggestions from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibleness of our venue and manufacturing companions as we plan for the long run on this unprecedented context.”

Daytime Emmy Awards govt director Brent Stanton mentioned judging will proceed for the awards, which will probably be rescheduled for a later late. “We stay up for asserting our extremely proficient nominees later this spring,” he mentioned. “We’re engaged on some fascinating different concepts for easy methods to finest acknowledge the honorees later this yr and can share extra particulars within the weeks forward.”

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards will happen June 12-14 on the Pasadena Conference Middle, including an additional day to its normal two-day presentation — just like how the L.A.-based Tv Academy expanded its Artistic Arts Emmys lately. The choice to develop to a few nights for the primary time this yr was meant to present extra winners their due.

This yr’s Daytime Emmys was set to be telecast on a streaming app launched by NATAS. In keeping with Sharp, this yr’s Daytime Emmys, which closed submissions on the finish of January, acquired greater than 2,700 whole entries — greater than a 10% uptick from final yr. Greater than 1 / 4 of all classes will probably be increasing to 2 rounds of judging to accommodate this enhance.