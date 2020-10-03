‘Dazed and Confused’ Cast to Reunite for Live Script Reading

Alright, alright, alright!

The solid of “Dazed and Confused” is reuniting to increase cash for get-out-the-vote initiatives in Texas.

Authentic solid members Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Rory Cochrane, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, Deena Martin, Esteban Powell, Christine Harnos, Wiley Wiggins, Michelle Burke, Mark Vandermeulen, Sasha Jenson, Jeremy Fox, Christin Hinojosa, Catherine Morris and Nicky Katt will come collectively just about on Oct. 11 for a livestream script studying of Richard Linklater’s iconic 1993 stoner movie.

Patton Oswalt is ready to average a Q&A following the studying.

Cash raised will profit March for Science and the Voto Latino Basis’s efforts to promote voting in Texas within the upcoming election. As soon as a Republican stronghold, Democrats consider they will flip the state blue on Nov. 3.

Texas doesn’t permit voters to use COVID-19 as a motive to use a mail-in poll.

“With a pandemic raging throughout an election 12 months, this nation ought to be investing in each doable measure to hold voters protected,” Voto Latino managing director Danny Friedman mentioned in a press release. “Nobody ought to be compelled to select between their well being and their vote. Sadly, the state of Texas doesn’t permit COVID-19 to be used as a motive for mail-in voting. Voto Latino Basis has registered 215,964 voters in Texas, and every one among them will likely be making their voices heard in November, regardless of the state’s intransigence.”

March for Science president Matt Tranchin mentioned, “Now greater than ever, we want science-informed insurance policies and practices to defend the general public and defend our democracy. As a Texan who will not be allowed to vote by mail throughout a pandemic due to our state’s short-sighted election legal guidelines, it’s a strong reminder that we want elected representatives who will embrace science and pay attention to public well being officers.”