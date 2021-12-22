DAZN account sharing with friends is over: goodbye to paying less to watch LaLiga, MotoGP and Formula 1

One of the big recent news regarding sports rights and OTTs has been carried out by DAZN, which He has finally achieved one of his great goals since landing in Spain: broadcast LaLiga matches. What has been confirmed at the moment is that it will have five games per day for another five of Movistar, although it remains to be seen how everything is.

After the acquisition of the rights, there has been much talk about possible consequences for the user, such as a possible increase in quota. Now, Veronica Diquattro, director of revenue for Europe and executive director of Italy and Spain, has told Milano Finanza that DAZN will eliminate the possibility that the contents of an account can be viewed on two devices simultaneously.

DAZN allowed two simultaneous devices since its inception





Since arriving in Spain, DAZN allowed you to watch your live shows on two devices simultaneously. At that time, his bet was to launch for 4.99 euros a month with MotoGP and the English Premier League exclusively. Later, during the summer of 2019, he announced a price increase to include Roland Garros and the Olympics.

With the arrival of Formula 1 and the Copa del Rey, however, the price remained intact at 9.99 euros per month. In other words, content was expanded without making the user pay more. In addition, it was still allowed to have visualizations in two devices. Although the dream of being the “Netflix of sports” was still unfulfilled, they were going to fight everything possible to achieve it, and this has been and will be for the next season.

Being truly “the Netflix of sports” has a price

Verónica Diquattro affirms that the terms of service state that “subscriptions are personal and non-transferable“, so they plan to limit the fact that the accounts are shared to a single simultaneous reproduction per account. For households that want to see DAZN content on two different devices it will not be a problem, it will be possible to do so when they connect to a network with one same fixed IP, and thus possible complaints against users who want to enjoy several games or sports at the same time between, for example, TV and mobile phones are eliminated.

Despite the statements, Diquattro expresses that they are studying creating a new pricing plan that does allow account sharing. Of course, it probably does not compensate anywhere near as it did now, at only five euros per month: “our goal is always to provide a flexible user experience and, therefore, we will introduce modular subscriptions according to different needs, for example, with family subscription forms “.

Via | ADLSZone