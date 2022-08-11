DAZN joins MásMóvil: If your operator is Yoigo, Virgin Telco, Euskaltel, R or Telecable you will be able to watch LaLiga matches (for a fee)

DAZN, which from the last auction of television rights, took almost half of the LaLiga matches (and the other half went to Movistar+ with which it has allied), has closed a new agreement with another operator, as it has already done with Orange. Now it is the MásMóvil Group, which has various operators such as Yoigo, Virgin Telco, Euskaltel, R and Telecable, who have joined DAZN to offer its sports content.

Under this agreement, customers of all operators in the group can pay for the DAZN subscription (there are various to choose from that we will see below) through your monthly bill. They can also contract their account through the operator.

Operators and competitions

The agreement affects all the brands of the MásMóvil Group, which are the following: MásMóvil, Yoigo, Virgin Telco, Euskaltel, R and Telecable. For now it seems that brands like PepePhone are left out of this agreement. The contracted subscription can be used to watch it from anywhere or from the operators’ Agile TV service.

With this, customers will be able to access LaLiga. Specifically, 5 exclusive LaLiga Santander matches per day for 35 days and summaries of all the matches of both LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank. That is, First Division and Second Division.

Also to international competitions that offers the platform, such as the Premier Leaguethe UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Copa Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup or the MLS.

DAZN Payment Plans

DAZN currently has 3 different payment plans and they are these: