DC Announces 4 New Animated Shorts Including Constantine and Blue Beetle

DC announced yesterday that they are developing four new animated shorts. All of these films are based on characters including Blue Beetle and Constantine, as well as Kamandi (the last boy on earth) and The Losers (from Vertigo).

The shorts will be included in a pool of DC Universe movie releases, with the exception of Constnatine, which will serve as the basis for the 2022 short movie collection. The four new short movies will be produced by Rick Morales, who has already worked in Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge.

Kamadi: The Last Boy on Earth will be the first to arrive in spring 2021 as an addition to the animated film Justice Society: World War II. Kamandi focuses on the last child to survive on earth after a “Great Disaster” that has brought animals to the intelligence of humans, and humans have instead regained their primitive instincts.

The Losers, based on the eponymous comic book and 2010 film, follows a group of ex-special forces who try to remove their names from the CIA convicted list after being betrayed by their boss.

Blue Beetle and Constantine are the best known. Constantine (or Hellblazer) is a detective fighting evil forces and was adapted in 2005 into a Keanu Reeves film. There was also a TV series that was canceled, and in 2018, we had the animated film Constantine: City of Demons. Blue Beetle has appeared in several DC series, including Batman.