DC announces Batman & Scooby Doo series

January 17, 2021
Great news, and it is that not everything is Justice League and Legion of Evil in DC, which also has a line of comics for all ages. And this one is going to excite young and old alike: what if we mix the two greatest mystery detectives? That what arises is Batman & Scooby Doo.

It will arrive in digital format on March 27 and in the US, on April 13 there will be a printed version. Scripted by Ivan Cohen and Sholly Fish with artists Dario Brizuela and Randy Elliott. This is how the collection of comics for all ages grows, with a team made up of the Dark Knight himself with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred.

It can be the way to enter the tough sector of DC for the youngest, who over time will become more and more interested in characters of a more adult cut, see Batman (we know that DC is known for offering more stark and aggressive stories) .

Speaking of DC, we introduce you to the members of the Legion of Evil.

