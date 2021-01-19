DC Comics reveals new Batman miniseries

DC has news about Batman, and in this case it is a comic book miniseries that will be released in April. It will be called simply “Batman: The Dark Knight“And it will feature the writer Tom Taylor, the artist Andy Kubert and colored by Bran Anderson. A series of six installments that this time turns European, as it takes Batman from Gotham to the Old Continent (not for nothing is the cover set in London) He will also have a new adventure partner named Knight or Squire, this time the villain will be named Equilibrium.

At the moment we do not have a date for a launch in Spain, but it is a matter of time. Meanwhile, we remind you that DC has recently announced something more about the Dark Knight, although something different: Batman will team up with Scooby Doo and his panda to solve mysteries, in a series that will be focused on all audiences and that will bring the character closer to new audiences … in addition to fulfilling the dream of any fan of both series for years. The detectives, who have their thing.