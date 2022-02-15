DC displays a brand new video with new photographs of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2 and extra

DC has shared a brand new trailer starring his record of 2022 motion pictures referred to as “The arena wishes heroes”. This minute-long video includes a sudden choice of never-before-seen pictures, most commonly from Black Adam, but in addition from The Flash and Aquaman 2.

We will be able to additionally see motion pictures like The Batman, however Black Adam performed via Dwayne Johnson takes middle degree with quite a lot of never-before-seen pictures of the actor and the remainder of the solid.

Within the following video you are going to see Johnson’s Black Adam, but in addition Atom Smasher (Noah Centino), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Physician Destiny (Pierce Brosnan).

Additionally incorporated a have a look at the flash film that includes a greater have a look at Ezra Miller’s redesigned go well with, in addition to Jason Mamoa’s black go well with from the impending Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom. We will be able to additionally pay attention Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne as a voiceover.

The Batman would be the first of DC’s superhero motion pictures to be launched this yr, when the Robert Pattinson-starring movie hits theaters on March 4. Black Adam will probably be launched on July 29, The Flash on November 4, and Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom on December 16.