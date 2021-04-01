DC Drama ‘Naomi’ Adds Barry Watson, Four Others to Cast

“Naomi,” the DC drama pilot from Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, has added six to its forged, together with “seventh Heaven” and “Hart of Dixie” alum Barry Watson. Moreover, “Queen Sugar” and “Ozark” director Amanda Marsalis will helm and co-executive produce the pilot.

Watson is ready to play Greg, Naomi’s adoptive father and army vet who’s fortunately married to Jennifer and sees Naomi because the “excellent daughter.” Watson not too long ago appeared in Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice” as Lachlan Murdoch, in addition to in “The Present Occupant,” and “A Canine’s Approach House.” He’s represented by Revolutionary Artists and Trademark Expertise.

Mary-Charles Jones has been forged as Annabell, Naomi’s “fiercely loyal classmate and greatest good friend who’s unafraid of telling Naomi laborious truths,” and helps her good friend’s quest for solutions a few latest mysterious occasion. Jones starred as CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait” for 2 seasons and has additionally appeared in “Gray’s Anatomy,” “Hannah Montana,” “New Lady,” and different collection. She is repped by Business Leisure, The Osbrink Company and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner and Gellman.

Aidan Gemme will play Jacob, the candy, shy, barely nerdy boyfriend of Annabelle who treats her like a queen. On display screen, he has appeared in Disney’s “Tomorrowland,” and because the voice of Benny on “Dora the Explorer”; on stage, he has starred as Peter within the unique Broadway firm of “Discovering Neverland,” in addition to within the Broadway manufacturing of “Ready for Godot” and “Mary Poppins.” Gemme is repped by Paradigm and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Mouzam Makkar is ready to play Jennifer, Naomi’s adoptive mom who teaches linguistics on the city army base and dotes on her brilliant and gifted daughter. Makkar was most not too long ago in ABC’s “The Repair” and NBC’s “Champions.” The achieved stage actress, recognized for her work in Chicago and Los Angeles theater, has additionally appeared on display screen in “Chicago Hearth,” “Vampire Diaries,” “The Exorcist,” “Matador,” and different applications. Makkar is repped by Artists First, A3 Artists Company and Myman Greenspan.

Daniel Puig will seem as Nathan, a highschool jock who briefly dated Naomi earlier than she ended issues, and with whom he nonetheless shares an “plain chemistry.” Puig filmed the lead function within the SAG new-media collection “The System,” a teen-centric crime drama. He’s repped by CESD and Genuine Expertise & Literary Administration.

Moreover, Will Meyers has been forged as Anthony, a proud “townie” who has a crush on Naomi and can do something to assist her on her journey.

Director Marsalis, whose function debut “Echo Park” was picked up by DuVernay’s firm ARRAY for distribution, has additionally directed episodes of “Westworld,” “Umbrella Academy,” and Apple TV Plus’ “Invasion.” She is repped by WME and Del Shaw Moonves.

Kaci Walfall has already been introduced as Naomi, with Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson and Camila Moreno becoming a member of her as collection regulars.

DuVernay and Blankenship are writing and exec producing the drama, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks as non-writing exec producers. “Naomi” is produced by ARRAY Filmworks in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv.