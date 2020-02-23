DC Dream Team? See Robert Pattinson’s Batman And Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker In Cool Fan Poster

Go away a Remark
Batman and the Joker have had some fairly iconic showdowns through the years — each on the web page and on our screens. However it’s been some time since we noticed a stay motion Clown Prince of Crime and the Caped Crusader sq. off in a DC movie. It looks like that can proceed to be the case in the intervening time. That didn’t cease a fan from creating an incredible poster that brings Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Robert Pattinson’s Batman collectively.
After seeing not too long ago launched photographs of Robert Pattinson all suited up on The Batman set, artist Alex Kovalenko’s creativeness started to run wild. On Instagram, he shared a mockup of a film poster that reveals Robert Pattinson’s Batman standing behind latest Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker with a hand on his shoulder. In the caption that accompanies his art work, he tagged DC Comics and requested them to “do it.” Check out the superior poster under:
Hey, he’s making a reasonably compelling argument. Although it looks like Matt Reeves’ The Batman can have a special tone than Todd Phillips’ Joker, it’s onerous to disclaim the 2 characters appear like they belong in the identical film once you put them collectively. Sadly, the prospect of Robert Pattinson and Joaquin Phoenix showing in a Batman movie collectively is fairly slim.
The apparent hurdle to a possible Batman/Joker team-up is the truth that Matt Reeves’ challenge is already absolutely set in stone — and it appears as if there’s nary a Joker to be discovered amongst his forged of characters. If The Batman is a success, there’s clearly the potential for a sequel — however even then, it’s onerous to check Todd Phillips (or Joaquin Phoenix, for that matter) so readily loaning their model of the Joker to another person’s movie. Although no official Joker sequel is within the works, Todd Phillips’ admitted he has entertained the concept of what Batman would appear like if he appeared in his gritty model of Gotham Metropolis. However he appears way more involved in persevering with to inform the Joker’s story than he’s in exploring the broader Batman lore.
In different phrases: It’s much more possible that Robert Pattinson’s Batman would battle one other Joker, if he have been ever to face him in any respect. However that doesn’t imply The Batman will likely be a bust. We’ve already acquired affirmation that no less than three iconic Batman villains will likely be inflicting hassle for Bruce Wayne within the upcoming movie. And that will likely be greater than sufficient to maintain him busy for one movie.
What do you assume? Would Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker work collectively in a film? Or are they higher off in their very own variations of Gotham Metropolis?
