DC Fan Art Imagines Superman Vs. The Rock’s Black Adam

The DC Prolonged Universe is an ever-changing place, with the general public having no approach of predicting the place Warner Bros. will take the large franchise. There are a handful of very thrilling initiatives coming down the pipeline, together with the Black Adam film. However the DCEU additionally took an unprecedented flip, when it was revealed that the Snyder Lower was coming to HBO Max, and Henry Cavill was reportedly in talks to reprise his position as Superman in a future blockbuster. Followers are hoping they could see Superman and Black Adam come to blows on the massive display, and now fan artwork has made that right into a actuality.