DC FanDome 2021: First Trailer and Liberate Date for Catwoman: Hunter Film Printed

And it was once the flip of Gotham’s maximum feared thief! DC has published the First legitimate trailer of the animated movie Catwoman: Hunted along side its unlock date, which is February 8, 2022.

Within the trailer we see Catwoman, whose voice is Elizabeth Gillies, doing what she does absolute best: thieve jewellery. Within the procedure he faces none rather than Batwoman, voiced via Stephanie Beatriz. Catwoman could have two open fronts all through the film: Gotham villains and government.

Right here’s the trailer for the DC Universe animated film #CatwomanHunted, coming February. (As by way of #DCFanDome) percent.twitter.com/blKlh77jqw — HighDefDiscNews.com 🎃 (@HighDefDiscNews) October 16, 2021

The forged comprises the voices of Jonathan Banks as Black Masks, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Kelly Hu as Cheshire, Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul and Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza and Domino 6, Eric Lopezas as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradorsas as Los angeles Dama, and Ron Yuan as Physician Tzin.

Catwoman: Hunted shall be launched on February 8, 2022 And it kind of feels to be the beginning gun for extra DC animated movies all through the 12 months. As for the remainder of the DC FanDome 2021 bulletins, take a look at the brand new trailer for Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, new photographs of Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom and Batgirl, and new trailers for Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, HBO’s The Peacemaker, The Flash, Gotham Knights and The Batman.