DC FanDome 2021: Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League gifts a brand new trailer loaded with humor, motion and corrupt heroes

Over a yr after its announcement, we now have in spite of everything noticed a brand new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which incorporates a first have a look at the heroes provide within the online game: The Flash, Inexperienced Lantern y Surprise Lady. Along with Superman, which we already noticed within the first trailer.

Do not be the hero. #SuicideSquadGame %.twitter.com/1vaIqMxyM7 — Warner Bros. Video games Spain (@WBGamesSpain) October 16, 2021

“Do not play the hero“says the announcement tweet. It is a tale trailer. EThe target of this Suicide Squad is struggle not anything extra and not anything not up to a Justice League corrupted through extraterrestrial beings. All through the trailer we see the corrupted variations of Superman, Flash, Inexperienced Lantern … And a Surprise Lady who would have resisted corruption, as we see her preventing Superman. We additionally see what seems to be a model of the Batmobile, which might trace at an look through the Darkish Knight of Rocksteady.

Set within the Batman Arkham universe, the sport will permit gamers to keep watch over Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot or Captain Boomerang. Every persona will characteristic customizable guns and distinctive talents, and the sport will also be performed solo or in 4-player cooperative mode. There’s no liberate date for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, even supposing we all know it’s going to arrive in 2022.

