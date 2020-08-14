DC Fandome Schedule: Batman, Wonder Woman Movies Among Highlights

Velocity and star-power: These are the 2 clear targets for the DC Fandome digital occasion on Aug. 22, which launched its full schedule Friday.

Over 100 hours of content material stretching throughout the movie, TV and comedian ebook properties from DC Leisure will unfold over a 24-hour interval on the Saturday occasion, together with panels that includes the filmmakers and casts of “The Batman,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Suicide Squad” and the Snyder Minimize of “Justice League,” and the casts of TV collection together with “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning” and “The Flash.”

Most of these panels, nonetheless, will run simply 15 to 30 minutes in size. The panel for the upcoming function movie model of “The Flash,” with filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller, and screenwriter Christina Hodson, will clock in at a speedy 10 minutes. (The briefness of that panel is also on account of unresolved questions surrounding a video of Miller showing to choke a girl outdoors an Iceland bar in March.)

The occasion may also embrace a efficiency by Chris Daughtry of his tune “Ready for Superman,” and the premiere of the animated function “Superman: Man of Tomorrow” starring Darren Criss, Zachary Quinto, and Alexandra Daddario.

The 24-hour on-line occasion shall be damaged up into six distinctive areas: the Corridor of Heroes, the place all of the movie-based panels will seem; the WatchVerse, that includes 4 digital theaters housing TV panels and the Blerd & Boujee Home devoted to Black nerd tradition; YouVerse, devoted to fan artwork and cosplay; InsiderVerse, that includes behind-the-scenes content material on the Warner Bros. Studios lot; FunVerse, that includes entry to digital comics and merchandise; and the DC Youngsters FanDome, a kid-safe, interactive atmosphere.

The total schedule is accessible on the DC Fandome web site; the key highlights are beneath.

All occasions are Pacific Daylight.

10 – 10:25 a.m.

“Wonder Woman 1984” — with Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins, and together with new footage from the movie.

10 – 10:40 a.m

“The Flash” — with forged members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight, and government producer Eric Wallace, that includes a trailer for Season 7.

10:45 – 11:20 a.m.

“Black Lightning” — with forged members Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar, and moderator Robert Townsend, paying homage to Black pop-culture from the 1990s.

11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

“Pennyworth” — with forged members Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Religion, Emma Paetz, and government producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon.

11:45 – 11:55 a.m.

Introducing “Flash” — with filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller, and screenwriter Christina Hodson.

12 – 12:30 p.m.

“The Suicide Squad” — with author/director James Gunn taking fan questions, after which bringing out “Job Power X” for a trivia-based recreation referred to as Squad Showdown.

12 – 12:35 p.m.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” — with forged members Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian, and government producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree.

12:30 – 12:55 p.m.

“The Enlargement of DC’s Watchmen Universe” — with author Tom King, artist Jorge Fornés, and moderator Damon Lindelof.

12:45 – 1:05 p.m.

BAWSE Females of Coloration Inside the DC Universe — with Meagan Good (“Shazam!”), Javicia Leslie (“Batwoman”), Candice Patton (“The Flash”), Tala Ashe (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (“Black Lightning:), Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (“Titans”), and moderators DJ D-Good and Estelle.

1:15 – 1:50 p.m.

“Doom Patrol” — with forged members Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk, government producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, and co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

2:35 – 3:05 p.m.

“Superman & Lois” — with forged members Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, government producer/showrunner Todd Helbing, and moderator (and DC’s CCO and writer) Jim Lee.

2:45 – 3:10 p.m.

The Snyder Minimize of “Justice League” — with Zack Snyder answering fan questions, and some “shock company” as nicely.

3 – 3:15 p.m.

“Black Adam” — with Dwayne Johnson taking part in a fan Q&A, together with “a couple of surprises.”

4 – 4:10 p.m.

“Aquaman” — with director James Wan and actor Patrick Wilson discussing the 2018 blockbuster.

4:15 – 4:20 p.m.

“Wonder Woman” 80th Celebration — with Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and “a really particular visitor.”

4:30 – 4:40 p.m.

“Shazam!” — with Zachary Levi and different unannounced ‘Shazam!’ castmates.

5 – 5:20 p.m.

“Lucifer” — with director Sherwin Shilati and government producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussing the upcoming musical episode “One other One Bites the Mud.”

5 – 5:20 p.m.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” — reveal of the videogame from Rocksteady Studios, hosted by Will Arnett.

5 – 5:30 p.m.

“Titans” — with forged members Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly, and government producer Greg Walker.

5:30 – 6 p.m.

“The Batman” — with director Matt Reeves and moderator Aisha Tyler.

5:45 – 6:35 p.m.

“Superman: Man of Tomorrow” — with forged members Darren Criss, Brett Dalton, Ryan Hurst, and Iké Amadi, supervising producer Butch Lukic, director Chris Palmer, and screenwriter Tim Sheridan.

6:45 – 7:20 p.m.

“DC’s Stargirl” — with forged members Brec Bassinger, Amy Sensible, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman, and creator/government producer Geoff Johns.

7:30 – 8:10 p.m.

“Batwoman” — with forged members Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang, government producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter.

8:15 – 8:35 p.m.

“Harley Quinn” — with forged members Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg and Alan Tudyk, government producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle.