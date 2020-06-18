DC superheroes will star in new scripted podcast series on Spotify

DC Comics and Warner Bros. have teamed with Spotify to provide a new series of scripted drama series, launched as podcasts, that includes a few of DC’s hottest heroes.

The new multi-year take care of see Spotify host “new dramatic and comedic podcasts” that Warner Bros. will develop and produce.

Although no particular series have been confirmed for launch, followers can anticipate reveals primarily based on “the huge universe of premier, iconic DC characters” – which after all consists of Superman, Batman, Surprise Girl and plenty of extra.

In addition to podcasts that includes present characters and established DC franchises, the businesses will additionally collaborate with Spotify on new wholly authentic series.

“As we proceed to see explosive development in podcasting around the globe, we’re thrilled to accomplice with Warner Bros. to construct this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB,” mentioned Daybreak Ostroff, Chief Content material and Promoting Enterprise Officer at Spotify.

In a joint assertion Warner Bros. Animation’s Peter Girardi and Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ Robert Steele added: “Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for practically a century, and we’re persevering with to increase that legacy throughout all varieties of media platforms for our followers.

“Spotify’s deep engagement with its shoppers and dedication to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them a great accomplice in this endeavor. We’re excited to deliver beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to make use of our storytelling prowess to redefine what’s potential in the scripted audio house.”

Although particulars round this new challenge are scant, the prospect of one thing akin to DC TV’s Arrowverse however in podcast kind sounds fairly darn Tremendous to us…

