DC Universe Infinite has a release date

Fans of DC await the re-launch of DC’s comic book streaming service, and there isn’t much left. DC has revealed that it will be the January 21 when DC Universe Infinite launches.

Of course: that is the United States date. Like the previous service (DC Universe), it will reach more countries like ours, but we still do not have an exact date for it.

As previously reported, DC Universe Infinite will remove the comic book library from the previous service, and will become a subscription service focused on comics with a catalog of 25,000 copies. New comics will now be added 6 months after release, instead of waiting a year. The library will grow and add adult titles from Vertigo, Wildstorm and Black Label.

Some additions Most anticipated include Joker (by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo), the graphic novels of Luthor and Batman: Damned (by Tom King), V for Vendetta, by David Lloyd … an enormous amount of reading for fans.

Oh, and there are also some non-subscription comics to try: