DC Universe Lays Off Staffers Amid WarnerMedia Restructure

DC Comics and streaming service DC Universe have been impacted by mum or dad firm WarnerMedia’s company realignment, with layoffs at each models. However a supply tells Selection that by way of WarnerMedia’s streamlining efforts, the DC model will truly be increasing, with DC chief artistic officer Jim Lee overseeing artistic of all DC-related development within the firm.

At DC Comics, editor-in-chief Bob Harras, editors Brian Cunningham and Mark Doyle, senior VP of publishing technique and help providers Hank Kanalz, VP of promoting Jonah Weiland, and VP of world publishing initiatives and digital technique Bobbie Chase have all exited as a part of the restructuring. DC Universe staff have additionally been considerably impacted by the personnel discount.

A DC spokesperson declined to touch upon the layoffs.

A number of of DC Universe’s unique tv sequence have in current months discovered houses on different platforms, signaling a shift within the streamer’s programming. Season 2 of the well-received “Doom Patrol” debuted on each the DC streamer in addition to not too long ago launched sister platform HBO Max, which carries DC programming, together with DC Universe sequence “Harley Quinn.”

In early July, “Stargirl” was renewed for a second season, shifting from DC Universe to broadcast community the CW, which grew to become the unique in-season dwelling of the Geoff Johns-created sequence beginning with Season 2.

As a part of the DC workers cuts, WarnerMedia’s a whole bunch of layoffs included a number of senior degree executives at Warner Bros., together with Jeffrey Schlesinger, the president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Distribution. Ron Sanders, who served as president of Warner Bros.’ worldwide theatrical distribution and residential leisure and govt vice chairman of worldwide enterprise operations, in addition to Kim Williams, EVP and CFO of Warner Bros. Leisure, are additionally exiting.