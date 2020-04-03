DC Universe’s Titans Adds Barbara Gordon For Season 3, But As Batgirl Or Oracle?

Within the pages of DC Comics, Barbara was notable for a number of causes, one in every of which was changing into the primary Batgirl. As Oracle, she additionally based the Birds of Prey with Dinah Lance/Black Canary, helped heroes massive and small, and have become one in every of Dick Grayson’s two most notable love pursuits. She was by no means notably related with the Teen Titans that impressed Titans, so it needs to be fascinating to see how Titans incorporates its model of Barbara Gordon.