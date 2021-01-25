DCD Takes Rights For Guy Pearce’s ‘Jack Irish’ Acorn TV buys U.S.

U.Ok.-based distributor DCD Rights has acquired worldwide distribution rights, excluding Australia, for the third and remaining season of drama collection “Jack Irish.”

DCD has already pre-sold North America to AMC Networks’ streamer Acorn TV.

The third season, titled “Jack Irish: Hell Bent,” sees Guy Pearce (“A Christmas Carol,” “Mildred Pierce”) return within the eponymous position of the legal lawyer turned troubleshooter, and the solid additionally contains Marta Dusseldorp (“Stateless”), Aaron Pedersen (“Thriller Highway”), Roy Billing (“The Finish”) and Shane Jacobson (“Guardians of the Tomb”).

This time round, the collection delves into Irish’s previous and brings him face-to-face with an adversary extra private and harmful than any he’s ever recognized.

The four-part collection is an Straightforward Tiger Manufacturing for ABC Australia, in affiliation with Movie Victoria.

DCD bought rights to the primary two collection, “Jack Irish: Blind Religion” and “Jack Irish: Final Rites” to greater than 150 nations, and subsequently acquired the three “Jack Irish” characteristic titles: “Jack Irish: Unhealthy Money owed,” “Jack Irish: Black Tide” and “Jack Irish: Lifeless Level,” making your complete franchise accessible for world distribution in a single portfolio.

“The primary two collection of ‘Jack Irish’ have been extraordinarily properly acquired by viewers all over the world in search of a fascinating, hard-hitting and character-driven drama,” mentioned DCD CEO Nicky Davies Williams. “We’re extraordinarily happy to have acquired the feature-length motion pictures and delighted that this new, highly-charged third collection has already been picked up by Acorn TV for North America. We look ahead to asserting additional ‘Jack Irish’ gross sales within the coming months.”

The franchise is predicated on the bestselling ‘Jack Irish’ novels by Peter Temple.

Don Klees, SVP programming for Acorn TV, mentioned: “Guy Pearce’s portrayal of Peter Temple’s iconic character has been widely-acclaimed by North American media and beloved by our subscribers, so Acorn TV is thrilled to completely premiere its remaining season. Via our partnership with DCD Rights, Acorn TV continues to cleared the path in bringing top quality productions from Australia to North American audiences.”