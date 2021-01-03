DCGI will decide on Covishield-Covaxin today, vaccination will start as soon as it is approved, know when

Covishield-Covaxin: The epidemic of Coronavirus was not yet controlled that the infection of the second strain is spreading rapidly, for India it is a matter of pleasure that measures are being taken to control it rapidly. The new year has started with a good news in the country to prevent this virus. Two corona vaccines have been approved by the Expert Committee of the Ministry of Health and today there can be a big announcement regarding these two Corona Vaccine. Also Read – Oxford Committee’s Covid-19 Vaccine Approved by Expert Committee, Immunization to start soon

An official announcement on the emergency use of Covishield and Covaxin is likely to be made at the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) press conference at 11 am on Sunday morning. The eyes of the entire country are set on this. On the other hand, the process of dry run for vaccination started in many states on January 2, 2021 i.e. on Saturday, under which mockdrill of vaccination is being done.

Explain that the Expert Committee on Corona Vaccine has approved the emergency use of two vaccines in the country in the last 48 hours. The committee has approved Covishield on the first day of the year and then Covaxin on the second day. In this way, the process of vaccination will start as soon as DCGI is approved.

Both vaccines are made in India only

Covaxin is completely indigenous and is made by Bharat Biotech. This vaccine has been prepared in Hyderabad lab. So at the same time, Covishield is made by Oxford-AstraZeneca and it is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute.

Both vaccines are waiting for DCGI approval today

The expert committee approved Kovishield on Friday, but the vaccine is awaiting DCGI approval. Like Kovshield, Kovaxin will also have to wait for the final approval of the Drug Controller General of India, ie DCGI. Both vaccines will start being used in India as soon as DCGI is approved.

According to information received from sources, emergency approval of vaccine can be started in the country from next week, emergency use of corona vaccine.