DC’s Aqualad is getting its personal live-action sequence on HBO Max courtesy of Charlize Theron: first main points

HBO Max is including every other stay motion DC sequence to its content material library. Consistent with Selection, the sequence will function an starting place tale for the Jackson Hyde model of Aqualad.

Selection experiences that the sequence is in particular according to the 2020 graphic novel You Introduced Me the Ocean, by way of author Alex Sánchez and artist Julie Maroh. The e book options Jackson “Jake” Hyde as a young person residing in New Mexico coping with the loss of life of his father, his sexuality, and his bizarre fascination with the sea. The e book additionally introduces Jake’s boyfriend, swim crew captain Kenny Liu.

No writers or forged have not begun been introduced for the sequence. Additionally it is unclear if the challenge is said to the DCEU and James Wan’s Aquaman motion pictures. On the other hand, Selection experiences that Charlize Theron will produce the sequence along AJ Dix, Beth Kono and Andrew Haas of Denver & Delilah Motion pictures.

Jackson Hyde’s Aqualad at the start debuted in each comics and animation in 2010. He used to be created by way of Brandon Vietti, Greg Weisman and Phil Bourassa for the animated sequence Younger Justice (the place he’s recognized by way of his Atlantean title Kaldur’ahm). Just like the Barbara Gordon model of Batgirl, DC Comics offered their take at the new Aqualad a couple of months earlier than the sequence’ debut, with Jackson making his first look in Brightest Day #4.

this sequence will mark the primary time Jackson Hyde will seem in a live-action DC challenge. Drew Van Acker prior to now performed Garth’s model of Aqualad in an episode of Titans: Season 2.

HBO Max has not too long ago wrapped up the fourth season of Younger Justice. Even supposing a 5th season has now not but been showed, DC Comics will put up a chain in virtual structure referred to as Younger Justice: Objectives, set after the top of the fourth season.

As for Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa will reprise the position within the upcoming Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom. Sadly, this sequel is likely one of the DC motion pictures that Warner Bros has not on time, with the discharge date being driven to March 2023. Be certain to take a look at all of the DC motion pictures and sequence which might be lately in building.