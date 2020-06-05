DC’s Green Lantern Continues To Be Sought-After Role With Another Actor Campaigning For The Part

The DC Prolonged Universe is an ever rising place, with Warner Bros. producing a slew of thrilling films over the following few years. A variety of tasks have additionally been introduced, though there isn’t any indication of after they may develop into a actuality. Considered one of these DC blockbusters in improvement hell is Geoff Johns’ Green Lantern Corps., which is able to deliver the titular group of intergalactic heroes into the shared universe. This can be a logical place for well-known Green Lantern John Stewart to be tailored into live-action for the primary time, and loads of actors have voiced their curiosity within the position. Now there’s another, as Arrow alum Michael Jai White has expressed curiosity in turning into John Stewart.