DC’s Suicide Squad Director Has A Lot Of Respect For How Marvel Does Things

For nearly a century, Marvel and DC have been pitted in opposition to each other. And it has carried over on the large display as every comedian guide writer has tailored their very own characters to movie. Today, every of the studios appear to have discovered their very own methods to usher in audiences. Disney’s MCU thrives on its interconnected universe, whereas Warner Bros’ DC properties have discovered success in each standalone and R-rated options. Suicide Squad filmmaker David Ayer isn’t taking part in into the competitors.