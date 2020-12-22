DDC Election Result 2020: Chidambaram’s statement- people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected BJP

DDC Election Result 2020: After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the results of the first election have started coming. The rhetoric has also intensified regarding these results. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday claimed the election results of the District Development Council (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir that the people of this union territory have rejected the BJP and its policy. Also Read – ‘2 crore people signed against agricultural laws’, Rahul Gandhi will meet President on December 24

The former home minister tweeted, “Despite being deprived of democratic rights, voters of the Kashmir Valley without bowing down have strongly rejected the BJP and its wrong policy.” I applaud the voters for their courage and determination. ‘ Also Read – Sharad Pawar in support of Mamta Banerjee, Opposition mobilizing in West Bengal against Modi government

He also said, “A large number of voters in Jammu region have rejected the BJP’s divisive and polarizing politics. The Congress and the Gupkar alliance stand against the BJP and can win similar seats. This is a good sign. ‘ Also Read – Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died at the age of 93, PM Modi expressed grief

In the counting of elections of DDC, till late Tuesday evening, the candidates of Gupkar were leading in 81 seats and they have got 30 seats. At the same time, BJP is leading in 56 seats and has won eight seats. The Congress is leading in 19 seats and has so far won four seats.