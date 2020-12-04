DDC election: terrorists shot dead candidate for DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir, condition critical

Srinagar: On Friday, the candidate of the District Development Council (DDC) election was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, in which he was injured. ‘Apni Party’ candidate Anees Ul Islam was taken to hospital after being shot, where his condition is said to be stable. Also Read – Pakistani soldiers commit Ceasefire Violation, BSF officer martyred at LoC

police gave this information. A police officer said that militants opened fire on Anis-ul-Islam Gani this afternoon in Kokernag area of ​​Anantnag district. He said that Gani was taken to the hospital. Detailed information regarding the incident is yet to come.

Reports said that Islam had recently joined his party and Sagam was contesting from Kokernag. This attack happened on Friday when the third phase of the DDC election is going on in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, voting is going on for 33 seats of DDC. These include 16 seats of Kashmir and 17 seats of Jammu.

(input language)