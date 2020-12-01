DDC Elections in J&K: Voting begins for second phase of DDC, 321 candidates in fray

DDC Elections in J&K: Voting has started for the second phase of the District Development Council (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir amid the harsh cold and tight security arrangements. An official said, ‘The voting started at seven in the morning. According to preliminary information, very few people have reached polling stations in the early morning due to the freezing cold. Also Read – School College Reopening latest news: Jammu and Kashmir administration released guidelines, school-colleges to remain closed till 31 December

There are 321 candidates in the fray for the second phase of DDC elections and 2,142 polling stations have been set up for the 7.90 lakh registered voters in this phase. Jammu and Kashmir has 280 seats, of which 43 are going to polls in the second phase. Of these 25 are in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. Also Read – Jammu and kashmir DDC Polls: District Development Council elections on 43 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, tight security arrangements, know the latest updates

Elections are being held for 83 sarpanch posts in the Union Territory, for which 223 candidates are in the fray. Apart from this, by-elections are being held for 331 panch posts, for which more than 700 candidates are in the election. The administration has declared all 1,300 polling stations in the valley sensitive. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack security forces, two soldiers martyred

Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner K.K. K. Sharma said on Monday, almost all polling stations in Kashmir are sensitive from the security point of view. Additional security has been provided at polling stations in the valley.

