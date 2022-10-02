De-ideologize human rights

Nicolás Maduro and Diosdado Cabello, both identified by the UN Mission as masterminds of human rights violations.

The fantastic speech of Eleanor Rooseveltfirst lady of the United States and great civil rights activist, at a UN General Assembly. Roosevelt had participated in the elaboration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Human Rights) and it was just his turn to present the final text for approval in plenary. In her words, she recognized the differences that existed in a world that was beginning to split into two blocks with totally antagonistic projects, but she was emphatic in saying that despite these discrepancies they had found the necessary consensus to enact what would be “the Magna Carta of Humanity”. Forty-eight States, despite their ethnic, religious, political, cultural, historical and social differences, came together to support that pronouncement whose purpose was to put the human being at the center. Entire nations decided to put aside the debates on political visions, by means of a pact to recognize that Human Rights were above any border, as well as any political ideal, since they constituted a fundamental basis of that new world. postwar.

70 years later we are witnessing a new UN meeting, where the commitment to Human Rights continues to be the focus of attention of the States. In an environment marked by geopolitical tensions, the deterioration of democracy, the siege of human rights, migratory crises and the intense debate about the planet and fossil fuels, the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In this 2022, as expected, the conflict in Ukraine has received the most attention on the discussion agenda, precisely because it is having a direct impact on Human Rights. Millions of Ukrainians have left their territory in terror, seeking refuge from the bombs used by the regime of Vladimir Putin in a war without precedent in this century.

In the midst of this agenda focused on the situation in Eastern Europe, the Venezuelan issue made its way, and was the subject of speeches by several Latin American leaders. The presidents of Chile, Brazil and Ecuador made reference in their speeches to the migratory drama that the region is going throughproduct of the exodus of almost 7 million Venezuelans who have left the country because of the crisis generated by the regime of Nicolás Maduro. The presidents of these three countries denounced the increase in Venezuelan migration, as well as the budgetary challenges that this unprecedented crisis poses for states that are just beginning to recover from the ravages of the pandemic. In the middle of the agenda of the General Assembly, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boricparticipated in a conference at Columbia University, where declared that it angers him that the left does not condemn human rights violations in Nicaragua and Venezuelaa. The position of the Latin American president puts the accent on an issue that we have been framing for a long time: the non-ideologization of human issues. Not having a double standard to stand firm and speak out against the suffering of millions of people. It does not matter if the human rights violations occur in El Salvador or if they occur in Venezuela or Nicaragua. Being a topic that involves humans, it should not have borders, nor double standards. Leaving behind the myth of the revolution, the leaders of the left should unhesitatingly condemn the fact that millions of people in Venezuela suffer from deficiencies of all kinds due to a political model that failed structurally, and led one of the most prosperous countries on the continent to a unparalleled ruin, where 96% of the population lives below the poverty line.

For the democratic left, distancing itself from Maduro ceased to be an option and became an obligation. It is no longer a matter of electoral interest, but a matter of their own moral survival. The Venezuelan tragedy cannot continue to be seen as an ideological conflict between two parties, especially after the report of the UN Fact-Finding Mission that showed how ignominy and cruelty have taken hold of those who exercise power in Venezuela.. It is a document that brings together two very serious dimensions of human rights violations in Venezuela. On the one hand, the machinery of torture that rests within the Venezuelan intelligence agencies, subjecting victims to suffocation with barrels of water, electric shocks, blows to the ribs, prohibition of food, denial of natural light, dripping of water throughout the night and sexual violence to force them to make self-incriminating statements. And on the other, the phenomenon of the south of Venezuela known as ecocide of the Arco Minero del Orinocowhere the armed groups are acting with total impunity thanks to the alliance they maintain with the dictatorship to develop illegal mining and labor and sexual abuse of the population residing in that area.

Along these same lines, the mission of the UN identified 832 violent deaths of people at the hands of state security forces, 107 victims of torture and cruel treatment, 141 people who were arbitrarily detained and more than 90 cases involving forced disappearances. These are chilling numbers that deserve serious treatment to understand that a regime was installed in Venezuela that ignores all the principles that protect human dignity, that we are facing a regime that has already slipped into the bloodiest and most inhuman dictatorships in history, being the first in Latin America to be investigated by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

For the first time in the history of our country Members of the dictatorship have been held individually responsible as intellectual authors of these human rights violations. In the UN report Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello, Tarek El Aissami and Delcy Rodríguez They are described as the leaders of a State that promotes torture and cruel treatment.

Faced with such an apparatus of human rights violations and in the absence of an independent justice system, international action constitutes an irreplaceable effort. It is a duty of the international community to renew the mandate of the UN Mission to continue documenting the crimes of the dictatorship and thus guarantee that the members of the chain of command of the Maduro regime are held accountable for the abuses committed against thousands of Venezuelans. But we must go beyond documentation, we must ensure that these aberrant practices end and that the victims can find the path to truth, justice and reparation. To achieve it, we must unify the voice of the world’s democracies, de-ideologizing the discussion and putting the human being at the center. We must build a common front that pressures to achieve political change in Venezuela that allows the re-institutionalization of the State and put an end to the anti-human rights regime that rules at the moment.

