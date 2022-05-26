De Paul’s birthday pearls: Lucho Suárez’s joke, Messi’s gesture in a photo and Tini’s phrase that confirmed the romance

Rodrigo De Paul lived a special moment in the Argentine concentration. This May 24, the emblem of the National Team and Atlético de Madrid turned 28 years old. From early on, social networks were flooded with messages from his teammates in the team led by Lionel Scaloni and also from the president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia.

“Thank you for making me spend a wonderful day, spending it with my team is a privilege that I feel privileged to have… Thanks to all of you for remembering and sending me so much love!! They will already know what one of the wishes was and we will do everything possible to make them happy again … ”, she expressed with emotion in her networks, along with two photos with their respective cake.

In turn, the account of the Argentine team also left a greeting and a detail went viral. “The entire Argentine squad greeted @rodridepaul today for his birthday 🎂🎉 Congratulations and best wishes, Rodri! 💪🏻🇦🇷😁”, they published along with two photos, one of them with a “crush” by Lionel Messi that they did not let pass. “Rodrigo, happy birthday!! @rodridepaul La Scaloneta marches 🇦🇷”, Chiqui Tapia joined.

Lionel Messi’s look at De Paul, at the time of the speech for his birthday by the Atlético de Madrid footballer (@Argentina)

Another of the messages that ended up being a confirmation of his romance was the one he received from Tini Stoessel. The singer published a series of images on her Instagram account about the last show she gave in Buenos Aires and De Paul wrote to her: “Don’t loosen up tinitaaaaa !!!”.

However, what was most surprising was the artist’s response. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOMBONNN”, she answered along with an emoji of a heart. Of course, the fans of both did not miss this detail to take the courtship between the two for granted.

(@Tini Stoessel)

Lucho Suárez, De Paul’s former teammate at Atlético de Madrid, also used social networks to greet him and cheat on him for a recurring theme: his particular way of baiting dunks. “Happy Birthday little brother. I hope you have a GREAT DAY and see if with more years you learn to do (math emoji) good!”, published the Uruguayan.

This Tuesday, Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and most of those called up arrived in Bilbao where the team led by Lionel Scaloni will prepare for the “Finalissima” on June 1 against Italy in London. The man from Rosario arrived at the concentration hotel from Paris together with Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes, who, despite being sidelined due to injury, joined the America champion team. The team led by Scaloni held their first training session this afternoon at the Athletic Bilbao Training Center in Lezama. The official account of the selected team also published images of the arrival of the soccer players who play Italy: Juan Musso, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa.

The three who will be absent and will only be able to travel to Spain next Thursday will be Franco Armani and Julián Álvarez, from River Plate, who will have to play on Wednesday, May 25 against Alianza Lima, from Peru, for the last date of Group F of the Cup Liberators, and Marcos Senesi. The former San Lorenzo, who was tempted to play in Italy, will play with Feyennord, from the Netherlands, the final of the European Conference League against Roma, from Italy, that same day at the National Arena stadium, in Tirana, the Albanian capital.

MORE MESSAGES AND MEMES FOR DE PAUL'S BIRTHDAY:

