De Paul’s push to Lo Celso in Atlético de Madrid’s defeat against Villarreal: the midfielder’s explanation

The return of Young Lo Celso al Villarreal after arranging his departure from Tottenham it led to a new sporting confrontation against Rodrigo DePaul y Nahuel Molina Lucero of Atletico Madrid. The match ended with a 2-0 win for the Yellow Submarine at the Wanda Metropolitano with goals from Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno, but the cameras were left with a small cross between two of the Argentines present.

It was the 69th minute of the match and the result still had no goals when Unai Emery decided to replace the player who emerged from Rosario Central to give Álex Baena playing time. Lo Celso began to walk towards the middle of the field when Rodrigo appeared from behind and gave him a push to speed his exit from the field of play. In a few moments, the scene went viral on social networks and the steering wheel had to give explanations about it.

“I fuck with him because he’s my brother. What stupid people”De Paul wrote on his Twitter account, citing the video of the moment in which he put his hand on the back of his teammate from the Argentine team. Later, a fan commented “Those who criticize seem like they never played soccer with friends” to which the midfielder returned to the fray with another phrase: “Incredible!”.

De Paul’s comments on social media

The two protagonists are great friends and They even share a room when it comes to concentrating with the Albiceleste. In addition, on several occasions they spent different moments of the holidays together and are two of the pillars of the group that represents the light blue and white shirt. It should be noted that both De Paul and Lo Celso are starters in the scheme of Lionel Scaloni and went participants in the consecrations in the Copa América 2021 and the Finalissima against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Since his relationship with Martina Stoessel became public, Rodrigo has been in the crosshairs of every move. They recently went viral in the social networks images of Tini in the tribune of the court with his daughter Francesca. In this way, they were present at the start of the Spanish League tournament in which Atlético de Madrid faced Getafe. In the photos you can see that Francesca wore a club shirt and that Tini’s brother was also there, Franand her friend Carol Gil.

