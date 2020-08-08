Dead body of lover couple was found in Lucknow hotel, this was revealed in post-mortem

New Delhi: The body of lover couple Nancy (21) and Rahul (21) was found on Thursday in Hotel Moment of Lucknow’s Krishnanagar police station area, in which Nancy’s murder was badly executed and Rahul’s body was hanged from the fan. Was A post-mortem report of both the dead came on Friday in this murder or suicide case. According to the report, Nancy has been strangled to death, but earlier her body was beaten with thorns and spoons by beating her belt.

More than 80 injury marks have been found on Nancy's body, small and big. In this, 30 to 40 injury marks were found on the neck, while according to the report, Rahul died due to hanging. According to ADCP Madhya Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, belt injuries have also been found on Nancy's right body and back. It seems that in anger Rahul had hit Nancy's head in the wall and then made countless attacks on Nancy with a fork and spoon.

In the post-mortem report, there have been 30 to 40 small marks of injury on Nancy's neck. Nancy's lips and stomach have also been found with a fork and spoon. After this, he was put to death by strangling and pressing his mouth. In the post-mortem report, the cause of Nancy's death has come to strangulation, while Rahul's post-mortem report has caused a hanging. The viscera of both have been secured.

According to Inspector in-charge Sarojinagar Anand Kumar Shahi, the matter is being investigated, further action will be taken based on the statements of both the families.

It is worth mentioning that on Thursday afternoon, the dead body of couple Rahul (21) and Nancy (21) were found in room number 310 on the third floor of Hotel Moment located behind Krishnanagar police station. Police reached the hotel management’s information and broke the door of the room and recovered the bodies of both.