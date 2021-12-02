Dead by Daylight and while True: learn are now free on the Epic Games Store, which announces more gifts on PC

Seven days to download the hit multiplayer horror video game free of charge and a unique adventure.

Epic Games Store has refreshed its list of free video games a while ago, welcoming Dead by Daylight and while True: learn () until next Thursday. The first is an old acquaintance among the weekly free game specials, an asymmetric multiplayer horror adventure, while the second is committed to offering the user a simulation and puzzle title on machine learning.

If, on the contrary, this type of bets does not convince you, to while True: learn sells something different, a simulation puzzle game that deals with something even more enigmatic: machine learning, neural networks, big data and AI. Despite its unique premise, this development has been a triumph on PC, accumulating hundreds of reviews on Steam with very positive ratings since its launch.

Next week there are already two new confirmed gifts. On the one hand the looter-slasher Godfall Challenger Edition, and on the other Prison Architect. From 3DJuegos we will continue to pay attention to other gifts now that the Christmas dates arrive.

