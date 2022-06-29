Dead by Daylight changes its progression system again, and divides players

Behavior Interactive announces news regarding the obtaining of benefits for the characters.

Dead by Daylight continues to be a delight for any horror lover, something that is proven by a truly impressive number of players. Despite this success, the community continues to criticize a progression system that does not end up fitting well, since it forces you to invest many hours of play in obtaining Benefits for the 31 Survivors and 28 Killers in the title.

Behavior Interactive proposes that the prestige system be linked to the unlocking of advantagesPreviously, players had to play with all the characters until reaching the level 40 if they wanted to unlock their benefits (a total of 200), that’s not counting a prestige system what was achieved after reaching the level 50. After this, the character sheet was reset and the game invited us to repeat the process two more times if we wanted to get a special item.

This brings us to Behavior Interactive’s latest update, tying character perks with prestige. According to the tweet published by the developer, its new progression system makes reach the first level of prestige unlock Tier 1 of their additional skills, while Tiers 2 and 3 are achieved with subsequent prestige levels. And the most important thing remains to be mentioned: no character resetsso we do not lose the benefits achieved so far.

After publishing this information, the community has not been slow to express their doubts. As we read in VG247, there are players who see this decision as an opportunity to return to title and hone your skills with each character. However, Behavior Interactive’s tweet has received criticism related to bonuses, as many users remember that, before this update, all the skills of a Survivor or Killer could be unlocked at level 40, without the need to reach prestige.

At the moment, Behavior Interactive has not provided additional data to resolve the doubts and concerns of its community. However, he has been working on taking his game to other territoriesand that is why it is already preparing a board game as terrifying as the original experience and even a Dating Simulator that, with the name of Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, has already made us laugh out loud.

