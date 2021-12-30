Dead by Daylight distributes 250 thousand blood points totally free: a limited time bonus

The game servers are experiencing some problems, but the developer claims to be working on it.

Dead by Daylight continues to have a good player base, a phenomenon that does not go unnoticed by developers of Behaviour after expanding even more the content of the delivery with such curious ideas as the collaboration with The Ring. Now, the studio responsible for this multiplayer survival is putting on its Christmas hat with a massive gift for your community: 250,000 blood points that will be of great use to regular users of the title.

Users can receive blood points until January 6, 2022Behavior has announced this surprise through its official Twitter account, which is now fully involved in the Christmas spirit. As read in the aforementioned publication, players will receive this bonus automatically as soon as they connect to the game, an opportunity that will end the day January 6, 2022 coinciding with the end of the festivities.

Dead by Daylight has a number of reasons for giving out such a gift. On the one hand, these blood points correspond as the Christmas gift of Behavior for their community, although it also serves to alleviate their players against problems that the delivery servers suffer. According to the tweet, Behavior continues to work on this dilemma and ensures that will be fixed in no time.

Either way, Dead by Daylight players still have more reasons to return to his terrifying action. After all, Behavior has increased the tension of this title by joining iconic video game franchises in the genre such as Resident Evil or Silent Hill. Ambitious crossovers that feature even iconic figures from the 80s cinema to entertain its users, something we have seen with the iconic collaboration with Hellraiser.

