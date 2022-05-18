Dead by Daylight studio buys Scavengers authors, who cancel their console version

Unlikely to sell the developer Midwinter Entertainment, but the future of the game is uncertain.

Not even three years have passed since Improbable bought the studio Midwinter Entertainment, known for creating the online PvPvE shooter Scavengers. However, the new plans of the parent company go through several changes that affect the developers that they welcome under their umbrella, which implies the sale of this team to Behaviour Interactiveautores de Dead by Daylight.

Improbable had already announced his intention to explore the metaverseThis news, which was initially published by Eurogamer, leaves a uncertain future for Scavengers. After all, the shooter’s license does not transfer with its development team, so it continues to stick to Improbable’s decisions. However, the company has already confirmed the cancellation of the console versionswithout elaborating on his plans around the game.

“As part of our announced focus on the metaverso, Unlikely announced earlier in the year the divestment of its non-metaverse-focused teams. We are very excited to have found partners who we believe can offer a fantastic home for the Midwinter team.” Herman Narula, boss and co-founder of Improbable. “The work done by the Midwinter team over the last three years has been phenomenal and we wish them well and look forward to seeing their next projects come to life.”

Although Scavengers no longer has the popularity of its early days, it should be noted that it registered half a million players in its first week. Although the team promised a console version from the beginning, it seems that the plans for Improbable prioritize exploring the metaverse. And, according to statements to Eurogamer, Behavior Interactive has not taken long to exploit the potential of Midwinter Entertainment, since they have been put to work in a new project.

