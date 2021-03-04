Dead Island 2 would be confirmed for Xbox Series X and PS5

An interesting piece of information is leaked, but at this point it should be somewhat surprising in the face of the launch of Dead Island 2, game that we have been waiting for a whopping 7 years, so we hope the result will be spectacular, since there is no game that takes many years and then arrives in poor condition, right?

The title was announced in 2014 and has been through various development studios, including Yager, Sumo Digital, and currently (and we hope it has no further changes) Dambuster Studios, who appear to be working towards offering a version for PS5 and Xbox Series X, according to Comicbook. Eye, with this, we would point to It would not simply be a title with an update that would make it no longer backward compatible, but adapted; we talk about a specific version, which opens an interesting debate on whether we would like to pay for one version or the other with two generations still living together. Although given how long they are taking, by the time it arrives we have the PS4 and the Xbox One wedging the table in the guest room.

And we know that this will happen since the developer’s website is calling for new workers for a AAA game for the new generation and PC. Indeed, they do not mention that it is Dead Island 2, but the study does not have – that we know of – in its hands any other release that we can classify as Triple A that is not the expected sequel to the zombie game on a tropical island.