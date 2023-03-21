Dead Ringers: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

David Cronenberg’s psychological thriller Dead Ringers, which came out in 1988, is going to be retold as an Amazon original series. The director made a name for himself early on in the horror genre as a virtuoso of physical pain and a master of making people feel some of the most visceral emotions. One of Cronenberg’s most distinctive and imaginative stories is Dead Ringers, and it needs to be updated for the 21st century. Here’s what we know about the upcoming show’s plot and when it will come out.

Dead Ringers

Cronenberg’s first movie as a director was Stereo, which came out in 1969. After that, some of the most beloved horror movies came out, like Scanners (1981), with its famous “head-exploding” scene, and The Dead Zone, which was based on a Stephen King book (1983). Cronenberg created the subgenre of “body horror” and showed how versatile he was by making paranormal movies and psychological thrillers.

In Dead Ringers, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, played by Jeremy Irons, are twins who run a bad gynecology medical center where they mistreat their patients. Elliot tricks and uses women who don’t know what’s going on. As the story goes on, the relationship between the twins gets tenser, which leads to a lot of disturbing and confusing “gyneahorror” moments.

What will Dead Ringers be about?

The TV show “Dead Ringers” is based on both the 1988 movie “Twins” by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland and the 1977 book “Dead Ringers” by David Cronenberg. Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who were twins from New York and worked as gynecologists, were the two main sources. Even though they were successful as fertility doctors, people were more interested in how they died in 1975.

At first, both the book and the movie were about a set of male twin doctors. But the TV show changes its concentrate to female OBGYN doctors with the same names, which makes the story more interesting and relevant. This is because women have complicated health problems that have to do with their ability to have children. The main goal of Doctors Elliot and Beverly Mantle is made clear in the show’s logline.

The Mantle twins, who are similar from head to toe, are going to start their mission to change the way people give birth in Manhattan. Along with their work as doctors, the series will look at their complicated personal lives. Like in the original movie, they use drugs and have relationships. On the whole, the series is set up to tell a scary, exciting, and dark story thanks to its two complicated main characters. The show is a modern version of “Dead Ringers,” a psychological drama from 1988 that starred Jeremy Irons. The sisters are also interested in the same things: drugs, lovers, and going to any lengths to get rid of old beliefs and improve women’s health care.

Dead Ringers cast

Rachel Weisz (The Favorite, Black Widow) is the star of Dead Ringers. She plays twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, whose scientific methods are, to put it mildly, questionable. Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Michael Chernus (Severance), Jennifer Ehle (Yellowstone: 1923), and Emily Meade (The Umbrella Academy) are also in the cast (The Deuce).

Alice Birch, who has been nominated for an Emmy, is writing the scripts for the series. Sean Durkin (The Nest), Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), Karena Evans (Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein are all directing episodes (A Friend of the Family).

Who is making Dead Ringers?

Alice Birch is in charge of the show and is the showrunner and executive producer. She has written for hit shows like Normal People and Succession. Rachel Weisz, Stacy O’Neil (Sam & Kate), Sue Naegle (The Staircase), and Sean Durkin are also on the team as executive producers (Martha Marcy May Marlene). Ali Krug is the executive producer and representative for Annapurna Television. He worked on the show “Pam and Tommy.” The executive producers also include Erica Kay (Fosse/Verdon), Anne Carey (Mr. Holmes), and Polly Stokes (The Double).

James G. Robinson (Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls), David Robinson (Man of the Year), and Barbara Wall (Morgan Creek Entertainment) are also on the team (The Exorcist). Sean Durkin, who has been confirmed to direct the first two episodes and co-direct the last episode, will be in charge of the whole series. Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), Karena Evans (Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein will each direct one of the remaining episodes (Queen Sugar). The show’s cinematographer is Jody Lee Lipes (The Good Nurse).

Dead Ringers Release Date

Starting on April 21, you’ll only be able to watch Dead Ringers on Prime Video. When the series starts, all 6 episodes will be ready to watch.

Dead Ringers Trailer

The teaser trailer came out on Prime Video on February 28. The short teaser starts with the song “Heart of Glass” by Blondie. It is set in a dark hospital and shows twin doctors Beverly and Elliot Mantle. Similar to the movie, they are wearing red scrubs. She looks like she’s pregnant, and one of her siblings is holding her stomach while the other leans over and doesn’t seem to care that her forehead is bleeding.

Will there be a Dead Ringers season 4?

Because the show is called a “limited series,” it doesn’t look like there will be a second season. Since the show is based on a movie that was already made, it will probably have a complete story that can be told in its six episodes. There isn’t any official word yet about whether or not there will be a second season.