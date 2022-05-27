Dead Space creator talks about a “weird feeling” not being able to work on his remake

However, Glen Schofield gives the project a thumbs up while promoting his next space survival-horror.

Good times are ahead for space terror, with The Callisto Protocol underway for this second half of the year and a remake of Dead Space confirmed for the beginning of next year. Glen Schofield has a lot to say about both projects, one for being his next video game and the other for being the revision of a survival-horror in which he invested many hours of his work in the past, so much so as to have “a strange feeling” now for not being directly involved in it.

It’s strange, they want to make a better game than the one you madeSchofield “I took [el anuncio] as a compliment. I still take it that way. But I’m also a bit bummed about it. There’s something weird, weird, like you’re not connected to your own game,” Schofield told Game Informer in words transcribed by IGN. “It’s a weird feeling. […] They want to make a better game than the one you made“.

Nonetheless, the veteran developer and co-founder of Striking Distance Studios is excited that they’ve greenlit this remake. “I wish them the best because I want the franchise to live: this is what I want, I want to play it and I want it to do well. I am happy that they have given a second life to the franchise“.

Since its presentation, many of us have wanted to see in The Callisto Protocol a natural heir to Dead Space, with a proposal called to revolutionize the genre that bears some other similarities in its staging with the Visceral Games classic. What does Glen Schofield have to say about it? I’m not going to shy away from a good idea because it was in one of my games. All game makers watch what everyone else is doing. Picasso said that ‘good artists borrow, great ones steal’. As well, why not steal from myself?

The Callisto Protocol sets its action 300 years in the future in Callisto, one of Jupiter’s satellites, being confirmed that it belongs to the same universe as PUBG, the successful battle-royale. For its part, Dead Space Remake launches on January 27.

