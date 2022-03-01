Dead Space looks more classic than ever in this demake for the original PlayStation

This video shows us what the Electronic Arts horror game could have been like on the Sony console.

Con Dead Space, Electronic Arts debuted in the survival horror genre achieving a very remarkable title that ended up enjoying more deliveries in subsequent years. The saga has a loyal community, which is why a remake has been announced for PC and the new generation of consoles, but today we are here to bring you the opposite case.

And it is that the user Rustic Games, a regular in this type of initiative, has recently published the video that you can see at the top of the news. In it we see a demake of the game for the original PlayStationwhich allows us to get an idea of ​​what Dead Space would have been like if it had been released in the late 1990s.

The author is a regular in these demakesThe video, which is just over four minutes long, offers a reimagining of the horror classic, with gameplay in which we see our protagonist moving forward, unlocking different mapping areas and facing enemies They attack you from the dark. The truth is that it maintains the overwhelming and mysterious essence, although the graphic quality is not even similar to what we had in 2008.

If you want to see more works similar to this, we recently had a version of the Elden Ring trailer adapted to what we used to see with PSX, and even games like Bloodborne have received a playable demake by fans, with the same graphic style and that can now be downloaded for free.

More about: Dead Space, Demake, Electronic Arts, Terror, Psx and PlayStation 1.