Dead Space remake has a new comparison video: EA changes weapons after listening to fans

Are you looking forward to the remake of Dead Space? There are still many months to be able to have him with us, but since EA Motive They are offering us some touches to liven up the wait. Although a month ago they presented us with news in a live event, through social networks they continue to share really interesting things.

Without going any further, this Wednesday it has been published in the official account of Twitter of the saga a gun sound comparison video which will bring the improved version. The studio claims that fans weren’t happy with the noise they made when firing some of them, so they’ve modified the audio for the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle:

“In the Pulse Rifle you can now hear that the sound is a bit more chaotic and not as dry as in the previous version,” its managers expand on Reddit. “There’s a little more volume to the reaction of the environment, and more response to impacts on surfaces.” In addition, the team wanted thank you for the feedback and the comments of the users demonstrating with this gesture that it really is important to them.

EA Motive wants to show that it listens to fansIt should be noted that this remake of the classic space horror and science fiction video game from Visceral Games will be rebuilt from scratch to take advantage of the benefits of new generation consoles and PCs, taking advantage of new visual effects, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine to elevate the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented levels for the franchise.

At the moment we know that the confirmed platforms are PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, but regarding its launch date it must be clarified that it is planned for arrive sometime in 2023. Until then, we recommend a special article by Adrián Suárez that analyzes everything that can improve this revamp.

