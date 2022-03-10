Dead Space Remake will leave news this week: date and time for the horror game event

No clues have been offered as to what we will see in the first broadcast of the survival-horror in several months.

Electronic Arts y Motive Studio confirmed yesterday through their official profiles the return to the news pages of Dead Space (Remake) this coming Friday. It will be through a direct where the user is guaranteed to offer an early look at the development and what this new version of space survival-horror implies.

If you don’t want to miss the appointment, take note: the broadcast with Dead Space developers will start on March 11 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) on their YouTube channel. The duration is unknown, although these events usually take a long time, thus giving the creators the opportunity to touch on different aspects of the production. From 3DJuegos we will bring you the highlights of the event.

Dead Space Remake was announced last summer and seeks to offer a more immersive experience thanks to the Frostbite game engine power and new generation consoles. “The new version features impressive graphical fidelity and gameplay enhancements while maintaining the original essence,” they guarantee.

Later we had an event where several images of Dead Space Remake were shared. Its development is led by an Assassin’s Creed veteran, it will come to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and, at the moment, it does not have a release date.

If you want to know more, do not hesitate to take a look at a special where we talk about everything that the return of this classic from the extinct Visceral Games can bring. Likewise, his announcement motivated a special with 8 horror scenes that we want to relive.

