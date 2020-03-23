‘Deadliest Catch’ Spinoff ‘Bloodline’ Set for April Launch on Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery Channel is getting ready to launch “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline,” a by-product of the community’s hit unscripted sequence “Deadliest Catch.”

“Bloodline” follows Josh Harris, the son of legendary Bering Sea captain Phil Harris. Josh, alongside along with his enterprise accomplice Casey McManus, uncover a trove of Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled with Captain Phil’s handwriting. Josh takes the chance to journey to the islands and be taught in regards to the time his father spent their a long time earlier.

To realize a deeper understanding of fishing in Hawaii, the duo enlists the assistance of Jeff Silva, one of many island’s prime industrial fisherman to assist them be taught the difficult fishery, interpret Phil’s charts, and hunt for the islands’ profitable bounty of ahi tuna.

“Deadliest Catch: Bloodline” will debut on Discovery Channel on April 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Following the premiere, episodes will debut Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Along with watching the sequence on Discovery, viewers can take a look at new episodes every week on the Discovery GO app. “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline” is produced for Discovery Channel by Fremantle’s Unique Productions. Brian Lovett, Jeff Hasler, Ernie Avila, Peta Peterson and Arom Starr-Paul are govt producers for Unique Productions. Invoice Howard is govt producer and Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer for Discovery Channel.

“Deadliest Catch” stays considered one of Discovery’s hottest exhibits. It’s getting ready to enter its 16th season, which is able to air a two-hour season premiere on April 14 as nicely. So far, the sequence has aired practically 250 episodes because it first launched in 2005.