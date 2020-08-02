Deadliest Catch star Mahlon Reyes dies at age 38 leaving family “in shock”

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand who labored on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch has died at the age of 38.

In line with a report in TMZ Reyes was hospitalised after struggling a coronary heart assault on July 25.

Although he survived, Reyes by no means regained consciousness, and his family elected to take him off of life assist the subsequent day.

A explanation for loss of life has but to be decided.

His official explanation for loss of life might be decided by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Workplace pending an post-mortem and toxicology outcomes.

The unhappy information has been confirmed by Mahlon’s spouse, who stated his family members are “fully shocked” that he suffered a “huge coronary heart assault”, as he had no present well being circumstances his family knew of.

His different half confirmed he died in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana after his coronary heart assault final Saturday morning.

He was surrounded by family members at the time of his loss of life.

Mahlon’s spouse Heather Sullivan additionally knowledgeable TMZ that his Deadliest Catch crew and co-stars will scatter a few of his ashes at sea.

The US media outlet reviews that Mahlon had been recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, which he sustained whereas crabbing on the boat.

He had been working onerous to return to Alaska for one more crabbing season just lately.

Mahlon started showing on the Discovery Channel sequence in 2012, with latest credit on the present this yr.

In an announcement, a Discovery Channel spokesperson stated of Mahlon’s loss of life: “So unhappy. He was so younger. Our ideas and prayers exit to his family.”

On July 30, fellow Deadliest Catch crewmember Nick McGlashan posted a gaggle picture on Twitter that included Reyes, writing within the caption, “Family instances. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes.”

Along with his spouse, Mahlon is survived by their 4 youngsters.

Family instances. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer time Bay. pic.twitter.com/TSSER8T6cJ — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 31, 2020

