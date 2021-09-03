Deadly accident in Sonora left 16 dead and more than two dozen injured

In Sonora, a cargo trailer hit a passenger bus on the Interbus line at kilometer 37 of the Sonoyta-SLRC highway (Photo: Twitter @ michelleriveraa)

During the early morning of this Thursday, September 2 a cargo trailer hit a passenger bus of the Interbus line at kilometer 37 of the Sonoyta-SLRC highway. This has so far left 16 dead and 22 people injured, six of which are serious.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) from Sonora reported through his Twitter account about the deadly accident. Until 11:30 a.m., the rescue was still continuing.

“Personal of #Expert services, from #FGJE #Sonora attends road accident at KM 39 of the highway #Sonoyta – #SLRC, the balance at the moment is 22 people injured, 6 of them extremely serious and 16 people dead “, declared the agency through its social network.

The accident has so far left 16 dead and 22 people injured (Photo: Twitter @ camion_desde)

According to local media, the first reports to emergency numbers were registered around 04:30 a.m. (local time). In these it was revealed that there were people trapped in a passenger truck.

Jorge Arturo Vega Soto, state responsible for Prehospital care of the Regulatory Center of Medical Emergencies (CRUM) Sonora, explained that upon receiving the report, the emergency units were activated to classify the care and reception of patients.

“Most of the injured are transferred to the Sonoyta Health Center, and in coordination with General Hospital of San Luis Río Colorado your referral is scheduled to continue with care according to its complexity ”, he reported.

Six of the injured people are seriously ill (Photo: Twitter @ michelleriveraa)

The CRUM in coordination with the Ministry of Health transferred the injured in the accidentinformed Enrique Clausen, head of the secretariat. Firefighters, the Sonoyta Red Cross and the SLRC, Civil Protection and Salud Sonora ambulances participated in this action.

Elements of the National Guard were transferred to the scene to help, in addition the competent authorities are those who are conducting the corresponding investigations into the cause of the accident.

In addition to this, the competent authorities are collecting data from both the fatalities and the injured.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in the region (Photo: Twitter @ camion_desde)

Last August 12 an accident between a passenger truck, a tractor-trailer and a van on the Nautla-Cardel highway caused the death of two employees of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) on Laguna Verde, Veracruz.

According to local media, in addition to the deaths, 19 more injured were reported in the incident, which occurred in the federal highway 180, better known as the “Gulf Coast”.

It all started when a Kenworth brand trailer had some mechanical failures and one of its trailers came loose. Because of this, said compartment quickly projected into the oncoming lane and it hit a truck carrying CFE workers from Laguna Verde. Also, a truck crashed behind.

In mid-August a tragic accident in Veracruz caused the death of two people (Photo: Twitter / emernciasver)

The truck driver and a worker at the nuclear power plant were killed instantly and some people were trapped inside the vehicle. Therefore, the report was made to 911.

In this situation, the Civil Protection Secretariat of Veracruz reported that the site was attended by elements of physical force and firefighters from Laguna Verde, in addition to agents of the State Civil Protection, Civil Force, Municipal Police, La Antigua Firefighters, as well as the Palma Sola and Cardel Red Cross.

In 2020 the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) announced that Mexico ranks seventh worldwide and third in Latin America in deaths from road accidents. It is estimated that 9 out of 10 traffic accidents are due to human failure associated with speeding, distractions or alcohol, and this last factor causes up to 24,000 deaths annually, according to official sources.

