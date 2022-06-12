Deadly Premonition 2 debuts by surprise on PC, with an offer and the promise of abundant improvements

After its exclusive with Nintendo Switch, the SWERY game lands on compatible.

Practically two years after its exclusive launch on Nintendo Switch, Deadly Premonition 2 has been released by surprise on PC with a temporary discount that allows you to buy the latest work of the always peculiar Japanese creative SWERY with a 30% discount.

The announcement took place during the Future Game Show, with a very brief gameplay trailer that already allows us to see what Deadly Premonition 2 looks like on Steam. “The new version comes with various technical improvements“, confirm its authors, which is very important considering that the original on the Nintendo console had serious performance problems and many bugs.

I hope people fall in love with all the characters in the game as they get to know them.SWERY“Players can explore Boston and Le Carré in high resolutionundertake your investigation more smoothly thanks to shorter load times and enjoy improved overall performance”, can be read in the official statement of Deadly Premonition 2 for PC. SWERY has taken advantage of this announcement to dedicate a few words to the players “I think people who enjoyed the first Deadly Premonition will love having the opportunity to hear more of York’s hilarious conversations, as well as find out what happened to Zach after the Greenvale case,” says the Japanese.

“I hope that people fall in love with all the characters in the game as they get to know and interact with them,” concludes SWERY. In our review of the Nintendo Switch version, we noted that Deadly Premonition 2 “is a nice return to SWERY’s imagination, but has lost the surprise, charm, freshness and unpredictability of the first.”

