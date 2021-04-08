Deadly Premonition 2 is coming to PC (Steam) this year according to Thunderful Group’s annual report

It is not usual for this type of news to arrive indirectly. However, this also allows us to make it clear that the source, even if there is official confirmation, is the publisher of the game. The point is that, in its recently submitted annual report, Thunderful Group has confirmed that Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is coming to PC soon.

And also, everything seems to indicate that it will land only on Steam. There are no dates, but considering the leak, it probably won’t take us too long to find out about that. As if that were not enough, it has not been the only project that has been known thanks to the report. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

Not sure if this was known before but the same file confirms some upcoming SteamWorld games as well pic.twitter.com/OQmthP67HY – Nibel (@Nibellion) April 7, 2021

The information, which has been echoed by the Twitter user @Nibellion, you can check it yourself through the Thunderful Group report. And apart from making it clear that DP2 (currently exclusive to Nintendo Switch) will be compatible, it also talks about the existence of several projects in the SteamWorld saga.

However, as you can see in the tweet above, the names of those games have not been revealed. What is clear is that there will be four titles in total. All four will reach PC and consoles, while two of them will also reach mobile devices.

Regarding Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, it must be remembered that the game has been updated over time. And because of that, the experience has changed quite a bit from that initial release that came with some annoying bugs.

Even so, in our analysis we value the title with an 8 out of 10. And about it we said that “The sequel to Hidetaka’s most memorable game ‘Swery65’ Suehiro leans completely on the same things that made the first a cult game. For better and for worse.”