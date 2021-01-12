Deadpool 3 will be part of the MCU according to Kevin Feige

It has been quite a while since we heard from Deadpool 3. But the wait will have been worth it. Kevin Feige has confirmed not only that the film will be part of the UCM when it is released, but also that it will maintain its R rating. And be careful, because he has also talked about the start of filming and about many other interesting aspects.

Additionally, Feige has confirmed that sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are hard at work on the script along with Reynolds (who is overseeing it). Anyway, we will still have to wait a bit for more details.

The information comes from statements that Kevin Feige has made exclusively for the Collider medium. So Feige told Steve Weintraub that despite these script advancements, filming will not begin until 2022 at the earliest. And at the moment there is no more specific date in this regard. Then we leave you with his verbatim statements regarding this whole issue:

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, which Ryan is overseeing. It will not be. [filmando] this year. Ryan is a very busy and successful actor. We have a number of things that we’ve already announced that we now have to do, but it’s exciting that this has started. Once again, we have a very different kind of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which makes it just amazing to see him bring that character to life. “

With respect to all those other projects that Fage refers to, remember that we are talking about MCU movies like Thor 4 (Love and Thunder) and Spider-Man 3, which have already started production. In addition, other films such as the sequels to Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Captain Marvel are expected to begin production this year 2021.