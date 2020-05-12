Deadpool Creator Blames Marvel For Deadpool 3’s Delay

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

It is no secret that the superhero style has grow to be a behemoth presence within the movie world. And whereas numerous franchises have hit theaters coming from numerous cinematic universes, a couple of have risen to the highest as fan favorites. Chief amongst them is Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, which broke new floor with an R-rated, fourth wall-breaking antihero. Deadpool 2 was one other large hit, however there isn’t any indication as to when work on the upcoming threequel may start. And Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is holding Marvel Studios personally chargeable for this delay.